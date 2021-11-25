Foreign investment is essential for the economic reactivation of Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021).- The attraction and promotion of foreign, national, and local investments that have reached the state, as a result of the leadership of the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal, have allowed Yucatán an accelerated economic recovery, after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of business chambers agreed.

The president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) Yucatán delegation, Fernando Ponce Díaz highlighted the importance of promoting not only in Mexico and locally the attractions and business opportunities that Yucatán has, but it is necessary to go out and explore new markets and what better than places like Saudi Arabia where they have a great demand for agro-industrial products.

By reiterating the need to promote investments outside of Yucatán as Vila Dosal is doing, Ponce Díaz acknowledged that, during the tour in which he accompanied the Governor, projects for Yucatecan companies dedicated to the production of honey and spices were consolidated.

“A very distant but very good place to establish links with Yucatan. The different business chambers were very interested in investing in Yucatán, they have a great need to receive our products, especially in agro-industrial matters ”, he stressed.

The business leader acknowledged that it was a very successful and necessary trip to have greater investments that continue to pay the state to create jobs.



“I believe that this type of trip must be done because they are benefits for Yucatan, to achieve better business and how good they are doing it and the Governor is leading it, so that Yucatecan businessmen can have this type of facilities and interaction with other businessmen, such as those from Saudi Arabia ”, he concluded.

For his part, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) Eduardo Alvarado Mujica, pointed out the importance of going abroad, as Vila Dosal has done, in search of investments and new projects for Yucatan, since in addition, he said, we are a been with many products and services to supply.

“Valuable opportunities are definitely being seen and I believe that the key in the following months is going to be the correct follow-up, definitely very positive signs, areas of opportunity that are quite favorable for both parties,” he said.

The also president of the National Chamber of the Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology industry (Canieti), stressed that being a high desert area, Saudi Arabia is an area of ​​opportunity for Yucatan to offer its agri-food products.

“The opportunities are quite large, they even speak of figures in which they are willing to co-invest in Yucatan, with local companies, in con-investment models to guarantee to have the supply of the products they require for their projects,” he recalled.

