Fonatur presents the Maya Train Project to international businessmen

Merida, Yucatan, (November 19, 2021).- The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), through its general director, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, presented the Maya Train project to tourism operators and investors from different countries who are participating in this edition of the Tianguis Turistico de Mérida.

In the exposition of the project in the event “Maya Train: A New Tourism Model for the Southeast”, the head of Fonatur indicated that in the year 2024 when the operations of the project begin, it will be them, the international tour operators, who will send tourists to the peninsula giving a new splendor to the area, but also the places of tourist interest that have not been developed to their greatest potential will be promoted.

For this reason, he reiterated that although there will be a tourist boost in the southeast, the project will change the lives of the citizens of the region because, with a greater presence of tourists, the communities will have access to better-paid jobs; the creation of companies and community cooperatives for the benefit of the inhabitants of these rural localities.

During his participation in the investment panel, where he was accompanied by the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal; Jiménez Pons highlighted the growth that hundreds of local companies will have with the Maya Train Project.

“We want to leave by mid-January of the year that comes with several tenders for some offers in particular, such as shopping areas, for example, some companies are helping us to generate the same conditions, a level floor and not giving preferences; there are other groups that are also interested in investing in the project ”, he pointed out.

Within the Tianguis Turístico 2021 the Yucatán pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Yucatán, the Maya Train project has a pavilion where world tourism investors can obtain information about the project, as well as the Integrally Planned Centers of Fonatur such as Ixtapa, Huatulco, Los Cabos, among others.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments