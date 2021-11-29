Fishing tournament improves the economy of businesses in Mahahual

They point out that it has been a favorable closing of the month for restaurants, hotels, shops and tourism service providers.
Quintan Roo, (November 29, 2021).- The tourist destination of Mahahual, in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, managed to attract at least 500 families this weekend, motivated by the sun and the beach, which generated a 20% increase in business income.
Gerardo Pérez Zafra, a representative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), explained that it has been a favorable end of the month for the local economy, as is the case of restaurants, hotels, shops, and nautical tourist services.
The business leader stressed that in the case of hotels, for example, the sector reached an occupancy of 45%, due to the fact that there was a Fishing Tournament and visitors from other cities arrived in Mahahual to participate.
In other words, in the case of the 40 hotels on average in this tourist destination, it was a closing of the season with an occupation of at least 200 rooms, which generated profits for businesses, as well as the permanence of jobs.
“ This weekend has been good for Mahahual, for the local economy, because visitors and families have arrived, and that generates the economic benefit that is needed, it has been a complicated month but in the end, the scenario changed and improved, for the restaurateurs, hoteliers and in general those who have businesses here, ”said Gerardo Pérez Zafra.
Similarly, he stressed that the holding of events such as sport fishing continues to attract national and foreign visitors, mainly those who are on the other side of the southern border, as in the case of Belize.
“When there is a Fishing Tournament, first of all the participants and those who come to enjoy the event arrive, which means that they will need a place of accommodation and also the consumption of drinks , that is why those two sectors are the ones that benefit from directly ”, highlighted the representative of Coparmex.
In the case of shops and nautical tourist services, relaxation products and services are also requested, for example, which are more attractive to the foreign market, on the shore to later eat their food.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
