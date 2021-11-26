Fire in the Mexico Oriente neighborhood leaves a house in ashes

Only one person who was dedicated to repairing bicycles lived in the house, the firefighters did not arrive in time to prevent everything from being consumed

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- A fire consumed a house on Calle 18th between 25 and 27 in the México Oriente neighborhood, in the city of Mérida.

As it was found out among the neighbors, the house was made of wood and the roof of cardboard sheets, the place was used by the son of the owners to repair bicycles and other items.

They added that they recently pruned some trees and the dead branches were on the site, so the fire spread rapidly.

They explained that a couple of elderly lived there, that the man died first and the woman soon after, and that the son was left with the property.

Firefighters from the SSP Secretary of Public Security and agents from the same police force arrived at the scene. The first ones doused the flames, although the fire had already completely consumed the house.

Due to the fire, the transformer exploded and the neighbors were without power. They also said that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

