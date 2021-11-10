FILEY will celebrate National Book Day in Yucatán in style

Members of the Autonomous University of Yucatán, in conjunction with the state government’s secretariat of culture, will celebrate International Book Day on November 12th
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- Enrique Martín Briceño director of the International Reading Fair in Yucatán (FILEY) announced that they are giving the opportunity to several writers to present their books within the framework of this international day.
“We have prepared a program to celebrate National Book Day this Friday 12th, a holiday is celebrated in our country on the national day that commemorates the birthday of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz,” he said.
He pointed out that all the information corresponding to this event will be available on Filey’s social networks, and that due to the coronavirus pandemic, some activities are carried out online and others in person.
“We are going to present a series of sectorial presentations and, among other activities, some face-to-face, others virtual, a cycle of editorial presentations that include five titles published by the UADY publishing house, and 4 titles published by the headquarters”
Although the National Book Day is Friday the 12th, the Sedeculta prepared a program of activities that includes various events from November 8 to 27 to commemorate this important date.
To find out the entire program for the celebration of National Book Day, click on this link.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
