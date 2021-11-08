FGE captures two subjects involved in the Cancun hotel shooting

Quintana Roo authorities detained two alleged participants in the shooting that occurred in the beach area of a hotel in Puerto Morelos

QUINTANA ROO, (November 08, 2021).- The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of two individuals allegedly related to the shooting this week at a hotel in Bahía Petempich, in the municipality of Puerto Morelos.

The state prosecutor, Óscar Montes de Oca, pointed out that the detainees were identified as César ‘G’, driver of a brown-colored vehicle, and Miguel ‘Y’, driver of the white Bit car, who were at the disposal of the Prosecutor of the Public Ministry to continue with the investigation while the cars were insured.

#Comunicado2192021Z1 | Captura #FGEQuintanaRoo a dos probables participantes en los hechos ocurridos en #PuertoMorelos en donde dos personas perdieron la vida por integrantes de un grupo dedicado al narcomenudeo.



A third person involved fled and there was even an exchange of gunfire with the police, however, the third suspect managed to escape into a jungle area, and he is still at large.

It should be noted that the subject who fled was injured leaving bloodstains on several surfaces from which forensics experts have collected samples to obtain DNA.

A shootout between criminals for the sale of drugs in a hotel in Puerto Morelos left two people dead, in addition to causing scenes of terror among tourists and workers.

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office explained Saturday that the first investigations have revealed that the groups that clashed in the hotel’s beach area are a split from the Sinaloa Cartel and now spaces for the sale of drugs are being disputed.

One of the groups is led by the subjects named Josué “S”, alias El Cheché, and Hugo “P”, alias El Gemelo, who are being held in the CERESO of Benito Juárez and these, according to the investigations, were those who ordered the violent action in which the victims lost their lives; There is also evidence related to the identity of another leader of this group who responds to the name of Uriel “P”, alias El Gemelo, he is at liberty, so that in due course criminal action will be brought in his against for their probable participation in these events.

It was also made known that three other individuals identified as Alexander “C” , Gael “P” and José “P” who are members of the opposition group and that their arrest was carried out this Friday, November 5th, are also at the disposal of the Public Ministry prosecutor.

Source: López-Dóriga Digital

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







