Extensive police operation for the “Buen Fin 2021” in Valladolid, Yucatán

Valladolild, Yucatán; November 12, 2021 (ACOM) .- In order to guarantee the protection of the integrity and resources of merchants and consumers during the Buen Fin, the SSP in coordination with municipal police launched a broad operation.

Before the arrival of people to the shops that the Buen Fin will surely attract, the City Council implemented the security operation, with the participation of 75 elements and the support of 25 units, including patrols and motor patrols. The surveillance will be both on foot and in vehicles, in shops and in the first square of the city.

They seek to reinforce surveillance in the face of the increase in people in shops, and that daily surveillance in the city will remain as always.

“Consumers can be sure that they will be able to go with confidence to make their purchases, the elements also have the indication to support them in what they need,” said the authorities.

For the operation, which is carried out in coordination with the Secretary of Public Security of the State, the elements assigned to the highway cruisers will also be participating.

In crowded areas, SSP agents also participate on foot with canines.

