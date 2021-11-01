Eight thousand tons of corn have been delivered in 75 Yucatan municipalities

YUCATAN, (November 01, 2021).- Deliveries of corn for consumption by the Alimentary Security program are advancing, in support of numerous Yucatecan families affected by the loss of their corn crops, which was mainly caused by Hurricane Grace in most of the state.

The head of the Rural Development Secretariat (Seder), Jorge Díaz Loeza, made a new delivery of the support in the municipality of Motul, where to date about 5,900 packages of corn have already been distributed through this scheme.

Accompanied by the mayor of Motul, Roger Aguilar Arroyo, Díaz Loeza recalled that, due to the passage of storms and hurricanes, last year there were damages in the cultivation of corn, which led to a considerable increase in its cost, as well as the shortage of this food input.

The state official also explained that thousands of Yucatecan families have not only received corn support for consumption but also the Seder has delivered corn for planting, as well as Jamapa bean and habanero pepper seeds, which the families would soon be harvesting.

One of the beneficiaries of this delivery was María del Socorro Canul Castillo, who thanked the grain and stated that this support is very essential for her family to eat, especially because now, a kilo of tortilla costs 22 pesos.

“This corn that I am receiving will help me save my money for several days, it is a pleasure to prepare food with this good quality product because after cooking the nixtamal, we toast it and make the tortillas,” she says.

Another beneficiary of this scheme was Nicolasa Pech, who said that corn is of great help to families because it is used to make tamales, tortillas, or pozole to consume, products that they cannot make often because the price of a kilo of corn is high.

