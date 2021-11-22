Ebrard leads the debate on arms trafficking at the UN

The foreign minister reported that Mexico is preparing evidence to hold the arms companies in the United States accountable.

MEXICO CITY, (November 22, 2021).- The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) recalled that before November 22, the arms companies that were sued by the Government of Mexico have to deliver their response to the complaint filed last August 4 in a Court in Massachusetts.

The Foreign Ministry anticipated that, as happens in civil litigation in US courts, the companies will argue various legal defenses to try to stop the litigation, such as questioning whether the Government of Mexico can sue in the United States, pointing out that US law grants them immunity against civil claims for damages, and hold the Government of Mexico responsible for the damages described in the litigation.

Given this, they anticipated that the SRE, in coordination with other federal agencies, prepares the arguments and evidence to respond before the Court to the defenses of the defendant companies.

“The Government of Mexico will present its reply on January 31, 2022 and, subsequently, the companies will deliver a counter reply to the Court on February 28 of that same year. It is highlighted that, as part of the litigation strategy, the allegations that made by the defendants in their response brief, will be addressed precisely in the reply brief and before the Court, instead of responding to them in public pronouncements. “ Marcelo Ebrard

In this matter, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will head this Monday, Nov. 22nd, in New York, the open debate “The impact of diversion and arms trafficking for peace and security.”

The objective of Mexico during the aforementioned session will be to call the member countries, permanent and non-permanent, to strengthen cooperation and joint action to prevent and counteract illegal practices in the small arms and light weapons market.

