Due to homophobic chant, Mexico will play to play two World Cup qualifiers in an empty stadium

Mexico will have to play in an empty stadium for its next two home games in World Cup qualifying because of persistent anti-gay chants by fans, FIFA said on Monday, Nov. 1st.
The Mexican soccer federation was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000) for charges of “discriminatory behavior by supporters.” It’s the latest punishment in a long-standing campaign to stop fans from directing slurs at opposing players.
Mexico will host Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 in an empty stadium, costing the federation millions of dollars in lost revenue.
The anti-gay chants were heard last month when Mexico hosted qualifiers against Canada and Honduras. The storied Azteca Stadium drew a combined attendance of more than 130,000 fans for those games.
The Azteca was empty when Mexico opened World Cup qualifying in September against Jamaica because of a previous FIFA punishment.
Mexico is scheduled to host the United States on March 24.
___
Source: apnews.com
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
