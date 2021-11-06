  • Entertainment,
    • Due to homophobic chant, Mexico will play to play two World Cup qualifiers in an empty stadium

    By on November 6, 2021
    Estadio Azteca Photo: Excelsior

    Mexico will have to play in an empty stadium for its next two home games in World Cup qualifying because of persistent anti-gay chants by fans, FIFA said on Monday, Nov. 1st.

    The Mexican soccer federation was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000) for charges of “discriminatory behavior by supporters.” It’s the latest punishment in a long-standing campaign to stop fans from directing slurs at opposing players.

    Mexico will host Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 in an empty stadium, costing the federation millions of dollars in lost revenue.

    The anti-gay chants were heard last month when Mexico hosted qualifiers against Canada and Honduras. The storied Azteca Stadium drew a combined attendance of more than 130,000 fans for those games.

    The Azteca was empty when Mexico opened World Cup qualifying in September against Jamaica because of a previous FIFA punishment.

    Mexico is scheduled to host the United States on March 24.

    Source: apnews.com

