Drone show could be repeated during the Noche Blanca and the Mérida Fest

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- The Noche Blanca and the Mérida Fest may have drone show like the one that was witnessed last Tuesday in the vicinity of the Monument to the Homeland, within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico de México (TTM), will be important spaces to be able to involve new technologies in the tourist and cultural promotion of the city, everything will depend on the budget issue, assured the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha.

“It is something that we are putting together for next year, from a budgetary point of view, these two events that we have close by would be a good platform to promote them involving new technology such as drones, we will be working with companies that are being innovative in these tourism products and also to generate a watershed in the way of promoting culture and traditions ”, he indicated.

He specified that one of the main investment items of the Mérida City Council is in the promotion of tourism and cultural activities that are presented to the delight of the people who visit Mérida and leave with a good taste in their mouths, as well as for the inhabitants.

“We have been presenting different events in the city, we will continue with the tourist offer not only in the Historic Center, but in coordination with other municipalities in the interior of the State, so that visitors, in a short time, can know everything we have, music, culture, traditions, gastronomy and above all quality of life ”, he explained.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments