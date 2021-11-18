Don’t miss the Feria del Panucho in Mérida as part of the Tianguis Turístico

A Panucho can be topped with anything you like, you name it, chicken, turkey, pork, queso de bola, queso deysi, ground beef, egg, Cochinita and more.
As part of the activities of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, the Feria del Panucho will be held on Saturday, November 20, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at “La Ermita” in Santa Isabel.
A total of eight stands will be offering this traditional dish of the state, where besides the “classic”, there will also be a great variety such as the egg one.
This event is in charge of the “La Visitación” guild of the church of La Ermita; Gabriela Vega Valencia, René Flores Ayora and Víctor Pinto Matos are the organizers, with the support of the Mérida City Hall.
There will be vendors with chicken, turkey, queso de bola, Daysi cheese, ground beef, as well as other ingredients for the pleasure of those who wish to attend, all prepared with the hygienic measures established by the authorities.
On the day of the event, the street surrounding the kiosk will be closed to set up the stalls, as well as a stretch of 66th Street, which will become the outdoor dining area, with tables and chairs for 200 diners.
How much will the Panucho Fair cost?
The price per piece will be 15 pesos, no matter what you prefer; it is estimated that each stand will sell between 600 to 1,000 panuchos.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
