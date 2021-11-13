Diabetes, third cause of death in Mexico, in 2020 according to INEGI

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 13, 2021) .- In Mexico, during 2020, diabetes mellitus became the third cause of death, surpassed by Covid 19 and heart disease, a phenomenon that was similarly reflected in Yucatán, revealed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi)

Diabetes caused the death of just over 150 thousand people, of which about two thousand are from Yucatan.

Of the total deaths registered in Yucatan, 4,290 were due to heart disease, followed by Covid-19, with 3,064; diabetes, with 1,883, and malignant tumors, with 1,448.

In 1991 the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) created World Diabetes Day, which is why in 2006, in resolution 61/225, the UN designated November 14 as official day for this commemoration.

The selection of this date is due to the birth of Sir Frederick Banting, who together with Charles Best, discovered insulin in 1922.

Globally, IDF estimates that there were 463 million people with diabetes in 2019 and that this number may increase to 578 million by 2030 and 700 million in 2045.

In Mexico, during 2018, according to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, there were 82 million 767 thousand 605 people aged 20 years and over in the country, of which 8 million 542 thousand 718 reported having a previous medical diagnosis of diabetes mellitus , 10.32 percent.

By sex, 13.22 percent of women aged 20 and over had this diagnosis, that is, 5.1 million, and 7.75 percent in men aged 20 and over, that is, 3.4 million.

According to the statistics provided, the disease is more present in women than in men.

It should be noted that an increase in the diagnosis of the disease is observed as the age of the people increases; at the national level, just over a quarter of the population aged 60 to 69 years, 25.8 percent, declared having a previous diagnosis of diabetes, representing 2.3 million people.

In the case of women in this age group, the highest prevalence is presented with 35.6 percent, with 1.4 million.

It is in men in the age group 70 and over where the highest prevalence of 18.4 percent of cases of previous diabetes diagnoses is concentrated, with 714 thousand people.

The analysis of this same indicator by federal entity, the highest prevalences of the population aged 20 years and over with a previous medical diagnosis of diabetes are recorded in Campeche, 14.01 percent, Hidalgo, 12.83 percent, and Tamaulipas, 12.77 percent. .

While the states with the lowest prevalences are Quintana Roo, 7.41 percent, Querétaro, 7.51 percent, and Aguascalientes, 7.56 percent.

Mortality

In Mexico, according to the mortality data for 2020, one million 86 thousand 743 deaths were reported, of which 151 thousand 19 correspond to deaths from diabetes mellitus, 14 percent.

Of these, 78 thousand 922 occurred in men, 52 percent, and 72 thousand 94 in women, 48 percent.

Of the total deaths, 144 thousand 513 were due to non-insulin dependent diabetes, 98 percent, and three thousand 506 due to insulin dependent diabetes, two percent.

The death rate from diabetes shows the highest number of deaths from this specific cause per 10,000 inhabitants in a given year.

There is an upward trend in this rate during the period between 2011 and 2016, then a fall from 2011 to 2019 and an increase for 2020, which shows the growing impact of diabetes on society.

Deaths from diabetes, registered in 2020, are distributed in all age groups, although there is an increase as age advances, affecting people 65 years of age and over to a greater extent.

In most age groups, more deaths are observed in men than in women.

The states with the highest mortality rates from diabetes mellitus are Tabasco and Tlaxcala with 17.55 and 15.97 per 10,000 inhabitants, respectively.

The states with the lowest rates are Aguascalientes and Baja California Sur, with 6.12 and 6.25 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants, respectively.

