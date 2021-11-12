Despite the Covid-19, the Three Kings fair will be held in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021).- The patronal fair in honor of the Three Kings, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar will begin on December 28th, with the download of the images of the Holy Kings of Tizimín .

Before the pandemic, in a weekend about 150 thousand people came to this municipality, this time they expect a significant number despite the fact that the health emergency continues and is the first massive event in the State.

The municipal president, Pedro Couoh Suaste, pointed out that the economic spill left by this fair is of the utmost importance for the municipality and is what drives it to hold it.

Location of Tizimin, in the east of the state (Image: Google)

“Some modifications are being made to the fairgrounds, and the capacity for the fair is dictated by the authorities and we will adjust to what they tell us. At this time it is 50 percent for a closed place, but according to the Federal Government we are at an epidemiological traffic light in green, in such a way that if the State Government equals we will have at least 80 percent capacity in places closed, in open places it is greater ”, he assured.

Couoh Suaste explained that on December 30 at 10:00 p.m. the dawn of the Holy Kings will take place, where revelry groups from this municipality and neighboring towns will participate in the traditional dairy farm, which ends between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. hours for the authorities and dancers to go to the bullring to plant the ceibo tree.

Tizimín has several tourist attractions, among which the most representative is the Temple of the Three Kings, located in the Center. (Photo: climate-Data.org)

He indicated that January 6th, is the most important day for the Holy Three Wise Men, while January 8 is the second in importance by the number of unions that enter the church, so that from January 1st to January 9th, will be busy days in the municipality.

Source: Sipse

