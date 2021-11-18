Delays and disorganization marked the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 17, 2021).- Guests and participants of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turistico de Mérida began to arrive at the White City since November 12 to promote its tourist attractions. However, logistical problems hindered the start of activities on the agenda.
Initially, what would be a coordinated arrival of the Mexican Presidente Andres Manuel López Obrador in time was overshadowed by the fog on the runways of the Mexico City airport that caused the flights to Mérida to suffer multiple delays.
An example of this was that one of the flights scheduled for November 12 at 4:30 p.m. left at 6:30 p.m. and the one scheduled for 7:00 a.m. on November 15 took off at 10:00 a.m. , which caused many to arrive dissatisfied and even lost their reservations and had to sleep in the lobby of their respective hotels.
The disagreement became clearer this Tuesday 16th, during the inauguration of the tianguis due to the delay in the entrance of the attendees due to the sanitary measures implemented while the guests of honor were arriving through another restricted area and with less pressure.
The keys
- The 2021 edition of the most important event in the tourism sector hopes to exceed all expectations:
- Yucatan is ready to receive about 10 thousand people from more than 40 countries, with strict biosafety measures .
- Mérida offers an excellent infrastructure with almost 10 thousand rooms, connectivity from the main airports in Mexico and the United States, and a wide variety of products.
- 20 thousand square meters has the exhibition area of the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021.
Source: Publímetro
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
