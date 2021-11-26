Cruise lines offer up Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

With the cruise industry back from the dead, cruise lines are looking to get more people on board with some deals tied around the traditional holiday shopping spree that comes with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Atlas Ocean Voyages: The all-inclusive luxury line offers complimentary roundtrip business-class air travel for all new suite bookings or 20% savings for all new stateroom bookings for trips from March 1-Sept. 30, 2022. Travelers must mention code BLKFRI21 at the time of booking from Nov. 26-30, 2021. Call 844-442-8527 or visit atlasoceanvoyages.com.

Carnival Cruise Line: The Unwrap Fun sale offers up to 40% off cruise rates with reduced deposits of $50 per person, and free room upgrades on select sailings through April 2024. Deal ends Nov. 28. Details at carnival.com at 800-764-7419.

Celebrity Cruises: The line is offering 50% the second guest’s fare as well as up to $300 in onboard credit depending on the length of the cruise. Sailings from 2-5 nights get $100 per stateroom, 6-8 nights $200 and 9 or more nights $300. The deal is good for Caribbean and European sailings from Dec. 18, 2021 to March 31, 2023. In addition, for Caribbean sailings this year that depart from Dec. 18-27, the line’s “Always Included” package allows for up to $200 in onboard credit. “Always included” means Wi-Fi, drinks and service charges are already in the cruise fare. The line also offers a discounted air travel deal for those who book through the Flights by Celebrity option. Air savings can be $100 per person for Caribbean sailings, $300 per person for European sailings in economy class and $700 per person for European sailings flying business or first class. The deals are available for bookings made from Nov. 23-30, 2021. Details at celebritycruises.com or call 888-751-7804.

Costa Cruises: The line is promoting summertime cruises in Europe with up to $567 in savings and discounts up to 41% good on select 7- to 13-night itineraries in the Adriatic, Mediterranean, Baltic and Norwegian fjords among others. Cruises must be booked before Dec. 6, 2021. Details at www.costacruises.com or call 800-462-6782.

Emerald Cruises: The line offers up to 60% second guest on 2022 sailings for European river cruises. Sailings include trips on on the Rhine, Danube, Moselle, Main and Rhône Rivers, and is applicable for cabin categories C and higher. The line is launching a ocean sailing vessel in 2022 as well, and offering 50% off guests booking select 2022 departures on the superyacht Emerald Azzurra in the Red and Adriatic Seas. Those who pay in full before Dec. 15, 2021 will save and additional 10%. The deal is good for bookings made Nov. 21-Dec. 1, 2021 at emeraldcruises.com or call 844-428-8389.

Holland America: Select voyages across all seven continents from Nov. 30, 2021-Dec 31, 2023 allow for $99 deposits for the first and second passengers per cabin. Cruise fares include crew gratuities plus depending on the length of the cruise, the line is offering up to three free shore excursions, each a $100 value. Also included are upgraded drinks packages worth 15 drinks a day and a Wi-Fi package. Also depending on the length of the cruise, guests can get up to three specialty dining meals from its Pinnacle Grille steakhouse, Asian offering Tamarind or Italian venue Canaletto. The deal is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises five days or less. Offer runs from Nov. 22-30, 2021. Details at hollandamerica.com or call 877-724-5425.

Hurtigruten Expeditions: The exploration travel company offers up deals to far-flung destinations including Alaska, Antarctica, the Galápagos and West Africa with up to 50% off normal fares and deposit requirements lowered to 10% during the sale, which runs through Nov. 30. Details at hurtigruten.com, or call 866-552-0371.

MSC Cruises: The line is offering free balcony upgrades for those booking oceanview level cabins as well as a kids sail free offer and flexible booking changes up to 48 hours prior to sailing. The deal is for sailings in the Caribbean and Bahamas, Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The line’s promotions run from Nov. 18-Dec. 5, 2021. Details at msccruisesusa.com or call 833-625-6659.







Comments

comments