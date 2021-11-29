Croatian Mili Poljicak is proclaimed champion of the 34th Yucatán Junior Tennis World Cup

Croatian tennis player Mili Poljicak was proclaimed champion of the 34th Yucatan Youth World Cup, he won the men’s singles title of the 34th Yucatan Youth World Cup (Grade A), by beating Paraguayan 6-4, 0-6 and 6-4 Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (6).

Poljicak wrote his name as the first Croatian male to obtain a singles title in the Yucatan Youth World Cup, in an unprecedented final in this contest, while Vallejo was left with the desire to give his first title to Paraguay.

“It was a great week. I am happy to have won the final, ”said the Croatian.

Poljicak also commented that he felt very comfortable playing with a good number of people in the stands.

On the other hand, Vallejo, who played his first final in a Grade A tournament, said he felt sad, but at the same time proud of his performance in the Yucatan Youth World Cup.

The South American, who had the support of the fans, who once again made a very good entry into the Campestre, gave a great show of talent to easily score the second set, 6-0, and seemed to be heading to victory by taking advantage 3-0 in the third.

However, something happened, maybe it was the pressure of being in his first final in a tournament of this level, or he lacked serenity.

“I got lost, I didn’t know how to keep up,” he admitted.

That lack of concentration was quickly reflected on the board, as the Croatian spun four consecutive “games” to turn it 4-3. The Guaraní still managed to tie at four.

Poljicak kept his serve to go up 5-4 and in the decisive game Vallejo practically lost alone: ​​he double-faulted, missed a shot at the net, and although he approached 15-30, his next two shots sent them off the court. to seal their defeat.

After the meeting, the awards ceremony was held, led by Jorge Haro Giffenig, tournament director; accompanied by representatives of the Yucatan Country Club and sponsoring companies, as well as the supervisor of the International Tennis Federation, Miguel Ternera.

The ceremony was framed by a mariachi performance. The four champions spoke a few words, as did Hynek Fruhvirt (father of sisters Linda and Brenda Fruhvirtova, protagonists of the final), who received an Award for Sports Merit.

During his speech, Jorge Haro Giffenig thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament, as well as the sponsors.







