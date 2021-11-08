CRIT Yucatán asks to normalize work for people with disabilities

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 08, 2021).- “It should be normal to enter an office and see a person with a disability working, this is what is constantly being sought, said the director of CRIT Yucatán, Claudia Ponce Miranda.

“We talk a lot about the importance of making disability visible, but that is not enough, it has to be consistent with the actions and with the way of raising awareness in society about the issue,” she said.

The CRIT Yucatán, in conjunction with the Institute for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities of the State (Iipedey) and the Secretariat of Economic Development of the entity, held the first job fair for people with disabilities, following the strategy of the Teletón Foundation nationwide, where there was a good response.

“We must leave behind the paternalistic concept of labor inclusion, society must be informed about this issue, we can start in the companies to continue with the other sectors that surround us. The day there is inclusion we will stop mentioning this word, ” she added.

We must work so that the world of employment is collaborative and reciprocal, so we must recognize all those companies that take that step forward, “convinced that they will be paid and in excess of the vacancies that they specify.”

The work of CRIT Yucatán

Currently the CRIT serves 700 families from 106 municipalities, 43 percent are from Mérida and 57 from the interior of the State; This number will soon increase, with the Rehabilitation and Inclusion Support Program for the well-being of children and adolescents with permanent disabilities.

For Ponce Miranda, this type of approach of the business sector with people with disabilities are steps that had to be taken, with which it is shown that there is a more diverse, supportive and fair society.

“We are not asking for favors from companies, but for opportunities for people with disabilities, because that fine line must always be taken care of; it seeks to dignify and not make people less ”.

