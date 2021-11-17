Crime and lack of tourists have left Cancun restaurants without customers

The long weekend for the Anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, did not leave the expected sales in the restaurant sector of Cancun.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (November 17, 2021).- The Long weekend for the Day of the Mexican Revolution was not good for Cancun restaurants; sales did not reach the expected levels in the three days off, partly due to the lack of tourists and at least three cases of robbery.

Mercy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in Cancun, reported that it was not possible to achieve a 60 percent increase in sales.

“It was not as we thought, especially in the downtown area, we did better in the tourist area (…) The expectation for those days was of an increase of 60 percent, but it was not like that, but it was more low, about 45 percentage points. “

She explained that this is because the flow of tourists who have arrived in Cancun is still low, in addition to the fact that tourism entrepreneurs focused their attention on the Tianguis Turístico in Mérida, Yucatán.

However, she added that the restaurant sector is waiting for the Thanksgiving Day festivities, which will be considered the start of the winter holiday season, which is expected to last until February.

In addition to the fact that expectations were not met for those days, last weekend the restaurant sector suffered three armed robberies in different areas of the municipality, added Mercy Bezaleel Pacheco.

“There were around three robberies in the city and we are discussing the participation of the business community with the Ministry of Public Security so that the security cameras of the businesses are activated at C5 and that they have a panic button.”

The leader of the local restaurant sector assured that the businessmen already met with the head of the agency, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, last week to make these requests.

The interviewee trusted that these two requests will be fulfilled before December, when the arrival of tourists to the municipality begins, to guarantee security in these businesses.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments