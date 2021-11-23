“Corn towns” an initiative that unites 2 Mexican and 2 American cities to exalt their traditions

The objective is to connect Mérida and Puebla with Tucson, Arizona and San Antonio, Texas in a culinary and cultural event.

Merida, Yucatan, (November 23, 2021).- The Mérida City Council initiated the “Pueblos del Maíz” project that links two cities in the United States with two cities in Mexico to reactivate tourism in the city, which will also “promote our culinary wealth and foster a valuable element of our ancestral roots.”, assured the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

“As a municipality we work on tourism promotion to reactivate the economy, to expand the alternatives that exist and that result in development, together with this we also managed to sign letters of intent for twinning with Quintana Roo municipalities such as Benito Juárez, Bacalar, or Felipe Carrillo Puerto, to attract tourism and investment to Mérida ”, he said.

He recalled that this project, which began to take shape in the 2019 Acapulco Tourist Tianguis, has as its main objective to connect the Mexican cities of Mérida and Puebla with the North American cities of Tucson and San Antonio, in a culinary and cultural event that encourages both the local economic reactivation.

He added that it will also attract gastronomic tourism, cultural exchange and the collaboration of the four cities, which have in common the use of corn in their daily diet since ancient times.

Presenting this project were José Luis Martínez Semerena, Director of Economic Development and Tourism of the Mérida City Council; Eduardo Seijo Solís, Focal Point of Mérida Creative City in Gastronomy by UNESCO, and Gabriela Echeverría, Deputy Director of Tourism, where they commented on the details about this project that would be the first to connect UNESCO’s Creative Cities in Gastronomy with cities. of the International Gastronomic Network Délice Network Puebla.

In that presentation, they explained that this activity will tentatively take place in the month of May 2022 and has as a general proposal a program that includes adapting the kitchens of each city and presenting gastronomic innovations in the realization of typical dishes, at the hands of renowned chefs who They will meet in each of the cities involved so that, in consecutive activities, actions are carried out that provide recognition and visibility to the traditions, creativity and all the intangible cultural heritage of each of the participating cities.

In Mérida, the event will take place in different venues, such as the magical neighborhoods of the Ermita de Santa Isabel and San Sebastián. Citizens will be able to attend talks where the gastronomy, history and culture of corn are celebrated, stalls with traditional food, cooking demonstrations, round tables, screening of documentaries, competitions for the best foods and even making a special beer. commemorative.

The aforementioned actions pay to the municipal project “Consulado Gastronómico de Mérida”, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, through which it seeks to recognize original food establishments from Mérida and Yucatán, which represent the meridian culinary tradition outside the Yucatecan territory and thus contribute to the dissemination of the intangible cultural heritage of Mérida in the world.

