Convention travelers increase the flow of passengers at the Mérida Airport

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- After having a noticeable decrease in the flow of daily passengers traveling through the Mérida International Airport (MID) “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” in the months of August and September, so far since October the have a rebound in commercial travel, encouraged by the first congress and convention events that have returned to the city with the process of economic reactivation after the coronavirus pandemic.

The general direction of the air terminal reported that currently the flow of people per day ranges between 5 thousand 700 and scheduled flights amount to 328 per week, both in the commercial area, cargo and private operations, which reflects a recovery.

Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, general administrator of the area terminal, indicated that in addition, November 30 will be the official start date of the Mérida-Toronto route, in charge of the WestJet airline, with a frequency per week and with an average capacity of 180 to 200 seats are available, which will undoubtedly increase the flow of international passengers in the terminal.

“We see that the flow of passengers has improved a little compared to September, which was traditionally a low month,” he concluded.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments