Cold front “Cauich” is stationed upon the Yucatan Peninsula

The cold front locally named as “Cauich” remains semi-stationary over the Yucatan Peninsula, where it will cause significant rains, especially in Quintana Roo, and cooling temperatures.

The meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma Solís, the coordinator of Meteored Mexico, points out that the cold front will cause showers and some isolated storms in the state of Yucatán.

The minimum temperatures will be 18 to 21 degrees Celsius at sunrise and the maximum from 28 to 33 degrees, that is, slightly warmer.

Conagua Forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

For its part, Conagua foresees intense occasional rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters) in Quintana Roo for today; very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in regions of Campeche and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Yucatán.

It even points out that there are conditions for the formation of waterspouts off the coast of Quintana Roo.

It also foresees winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h on the southern coast of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatán.

In its forecast by regions, it indicates for the Yucatan Peninsula a temperate environment at dawn, warm in the afternoon, with cloudy skies during the day and conditions for the formation of waterspouts.

