CODHEY summons children and youth to strive for a healthy environment

Merida Yucatan; November 9, 2021.- The Human Rights Commission of the State of Yucatán (CODHEY), in coordination with civil organizations, ‘Va Por la Tierra’ and the’ Red Por el Futuro Yucatán’ call for the “Award for children and youth for the merit of climate and social action for the Future 2021” and the XIV Essay Contest on Human Rights with the theme “The Right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment within the framework of the 2030 Agenda ”.

In a press conference, the calls were announced and the president of CODHEY, Miguel Óscar Sabido Santana; the president of the College of Postgraduates in Environmental Sciences and Biotechnology of the Southeast, AC and the NGO Va por la Tierra, Salvador Castell González; the president of the National Youth Athenaeum, Yucatán Chapter, Irving Mena González; the founder of Mérida Bonita, Malena Barquín; and the Director of the Center for Applied Research at CODHEY, Hissarlik González Cetz.

In his participation, Sabido Santana said that for three years CODHEY has participated in the Regional Forum for a Culture of Sustainability, due to the importance of promoting, guaranteeing, and protecting environmental rights.

“For us, it is very important to work on this human right, which is just as important as other rights such as equality, the right to education, to health, among others. I believe that the right to be able to conserve our environment, as the UN correctly points out, without risks, clean, healthy, and sustainable, is an obligation of all and all, that is why from the Commission we have been taking several actions in favor of respect and guarantee of this right. And of course, joining these efforts with civil society organizations that are experts on the subject, which are always supporting us, advising, and helping us is very gratifying ”, he highlighted.

Regarding the 14th Youth Essay Contest on Human Rights “The Right to a Risk-Free, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment within the framework of the UN 2030 Agenda”, it was announced that its objective is to promote research, analysis, and reflection of human rights in the Yucatecan youth, through the preparation of critical essays that promote the generation of legislative, regulatory and public policy proposals for the enjoyment and full exercise of human rights in Yucatan, considering the objectives for Sustainable Development of the UN, in relation to the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Three prizes will be awarded: the first place will be 5,000 pesos; the second place will be 3,000 pesos and the third place will be 2,000 pesos, the three winners will also be given their certificate.

The details of the contest can be consulted at www.codhey.org/convocatoria , where more details are specified. The deadline for receiving the works is Friday, January 14, 2022, until 3:00 p.m.

The call for the “Award for children and youth for the merit of climate and social action for the future” is a regional recognition to children and youth between 5 and 17 years old who have carried out or carry out actions, projects or programs to promote or defend the human rights and the care and conservation of nature that promote the process of adaptation towards a just, inclusive and sustainable society.

Two categories will be awarded: Infant (children from 5 to 11 years old) and youth (youths from 12 to 17 years old). The winner in each category will receive a diploma, a medal, and an award that will be given by the sponsors.

The details of the project submission can be consulted on the page https://vaporlatierra.com/5266/accion2021/

