City Council repaves important streets of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi supervised the scarification, lodging, and eviction of Calle 90 by 39 accompanied by the Director of Public Works, Luis Castro Naal.

This work includes 1,190 m2 of resurfacing which seeks to improve its height to avoid water stagnations.

“We continue working with strategies to improve the municipality’s road infrastructure so that the inhabitants live in a dignified Progreso,” said the Mayor.

(Photo: Yucatan Ahora)

Likewise, the Calle 88 and 39 will be worked towards the canal, Calle 20 between 39 and 33 streets next to the Federal Secondary School, Calle 64 x 97 and bypass, next to the Pablo Morena Triay School, Calle 41 between 62 and 60 next to the Technological Institute, and Calle 60 between 41 y 39, Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.

Finally, the mayor asked the residents of the streets under renovation to have understanding and patience and reaffirmed his commitment to have first-rate streets in the municipality.

“We continue working to provide quality services, he also urged the community to help us keep these spaces clean, the City Council continues to work, but the responsibility is everyone’s,” he concluded.

