Children start a fire outside a Cantina in Ucí, Yucatán

MOTUL, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- On Monday, some children who played with “bombitas” (Firecrackers), caused a fire in the Palapa of the “La Frontera” Cantina, located on Calle 19 and 18 of the Ucí community, leaving significant material damage.
Around 12:30 a.m., the owner of the aforementioned Cantina, Agustín León, reported the fire to the Municipal Police.
The agents of a Civil Protection brigade arrived at the site, which began to put out the fire and removed a tank of LP gas from the kitchen of the Cantina.
Minutes later, the firefighters arrived at the property, who finished putting out the flames, but the palapa was a total loss.
According to witnesses, the fire started due to the burning of gunpowder products.
In the vicinity of the palapa, “bombitas” known as “lagrimitas” and pieces of paper from other pyrotechnic products were found.
Source: Yucatan al instante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UNAM International Film Festival Tour will arrive in Mérida for the first time
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- The.
-
Merida to open more “Mega Green Points” across the city
They aim to receive larger items.
-
National Guard detains passenger carrying 800,000 pesos in cash at the Merida Airport
MÉRIDA.- Members of the National Guard.
-
Special surveillance operation for ‘El Buen Fin 2021’ in Kanasín, Yucatán
KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- On.
-
Mexico vindicates the role of indigenous peoples in COP26 negotiations
At COP26, Mexico highlighted that indigenous.
-
Cold front paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatan coast for several days
The state coordinator of the Aquaculture.
-
Texas governor is repurposing empty shipping containers for a makeshift Mexico border wall
Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News the state.
-
All set for the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- With.
-
FILEY will celebrate National Book Day in Yucatán in style
Members of the Autonomous University of.
-
As of this Thursday, November 11, the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún reopens
Dzibilchaltún, Yucatan, (November 10, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment