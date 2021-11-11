Children start a fire outside a Cantina in Ucí, Yucatán

MOTUL, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- On Monday, some children who played with “bombitas” (Firecrackers), caused a fire in the Palapa of the “La Frontera” Cantina, located on Calle 19 and 18 of the Ucí community, leaving significant material damage.

Around 12:30 a.m., the owner of the aforementioned Cantina, Agustín León, reported the fire to the Municipal Police.

The agents of a Civil Protection brigade arrived at the site, which began to put out the fire and removed a tank of LP gas from the kitchen of the Cantina.

Minutes later, the firefighters arrived at the property, who finished putting out the flames, but the palapa was a total loss.

According to witnesses, the fire started due to the burning of gunpowder products.

In the vicinity of the palapa, “bombitas” known as “lagrimitas” and pieces of paper from other pyrotechnic products were found.

Source: Yucatan al instante

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments