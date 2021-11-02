Chetumal cemeteries limit access for people during the Day of the Dead

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (November 02, 2021).- For this Day of the Dead, the municipal authorities in Chetumal indicated the restrictions for the population that will visit their deceased during the celebration of the Day of the Dead in the capital of Quintana Roo

As of today, several surveillance operations will be implemented to make the visit to the municipal cemeteries of Chetumal flow, which will open from 07:00 hours. At 10:00 in the morning, there will be a mass with a capacity for 50 people, so from today, they will be open to the population.

The municipal president Yensunni Martínez Hernández announced that for the purposes of the Day of the Dead (November 1 and 2), security operations were implemented by the Municipal Police (PM), to monitor compliance with sanitary protocols in cemeteries during the visitation of families to their deceased.

(Photo: Por Esto)

Referring to the state of the pantheons, she said that having the municipal staff available, in recent days repairs and cleaning of the facilities were made.

During the access, families with a maximum of 3 people may pass, but without minors.

(Photo: Por Esto)

Regarding the surveillance in the capital city, around the celebration of the Day of the Dead, the director of the Municipal Police, René Martínez Valdez, said that the 244 elements that make up the corporation, in coordination with the National Guard, will carry out surveillance in pantheons, markets, banks, and shopping centers.

“The municipal president’s instruction is to provide an excellent service to the local population, national and foreign visitors, and that these festivities pass as quietly as possible,” he said.

