Car crashes into the Christmas decorations in a Mérida roundabout

As if it was a Christmas present, the driver of a Nissan Versa car was left among the ornaments of the roundabout located to one side of the Boxito Kalia in the Monterreal subdivision on Chamber of Commerce avenue, after having hit a truck.
According to data collected, the incident occurred around 1 in the afternoon, when allegedly the driver of a Nissan vehicle with YXW-011-B plates was traveling on the aforementioned road and collided with a truck, for which he lost control and I finish on the decorations that a few days ago were placed in the gazebo.
No injured people were reported, only substantial material damage.
The insurance companies of the vehicles involved came forward to reach an agreement at the scene.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
