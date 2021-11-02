  • Beach Communities,
    • Car catches fire in Progreso due to a short circuit

    (Photo: Yucatan ahora)

    Progreso, Yucatán, (November 02,2021).- The rapid arrival of the SSP firefighters managed to quell the fire that was consuming a car in the streets of the Canul Reyes neighborhood, in Progreso.

    The fire was registered after 8 o’clock in the morning this Sunday on Calle 96th between 35 and 37 of the aforementioned neighborhood, where the driver Istias H.C., while traveling, noticed a lot of smoke coming out of the dash of his car, a Dodge Attitude car with license plate ZCW926-C, parks and realizes it was burning.

    (Photo: Yucatan ahora)

    They immediately alerted the firefighters and when the elements arrived they smothered the fire, the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

    Source: Yucatan ahora

