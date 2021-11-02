Canirac bets for Yucatecan talent at Tianguis Turístico 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- Within the framework of the Tourism Tianguis to be held in Mérida, the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) seeks to establish a regional fair to attract talent to Cancun.
Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of Canirac, mentioned that they continue with the lack of personnel, that is why they seek that from Yucatan, Tabasco, and Campeche they can attract visitors, in order to boost talent and achieve an operation for the high season.
She explained that this week they held a fair, in which 22 restaurants and hotels participated, in order to employ them in business, and it will be until January that they will do the exercise once a week so that more companies find the talent they require.
“In addition to this work, we will be having a meeting at the Tourist Tianguis in a few weeks, and thus set up a tourism sector employment fair and workers from other states can be brought in to collaborate in Quintana Roo,” she said.
For now, they count how many collaborators in the field are required, being a work that is done with the Hotel Associations, as well as Airports of the Southeast to identify the work and thus be able to carry out the proposals and positions with the profiles.
On average of the total number of collaborators, at least three did not return and for the high season, in which there will be more visitors, it is necessary to have the staff that helps to have the collaborators they require for the quality care provided by the destinations.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Car catches fire in Progreso due to a short circuit
Progreso, Yucatán, (November 02,2021).- The rapid.
-
Chetumal cemeteries limit access for people during the Day of the Dead
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (November 02, 2021).-.
-
The return to face-to-face classes is expected for November in Campeche
Campeche, (November 02, 2021).- Although education.
-
Mérida cemeteries welcome visitors with all health protocols
Mérida, Yucatá, (November 02, 2021).- As.
-
Silent march in memory of José Eduardo in Mérida, Yucatán
Merida, Yucatan, (November 02, 2021).- In.
-
Progreso´s sea cemetery, reefs with memorial pearls
Progreso, Yucatan, (November 02, 2021).- The.
-
People from all over Mexico is coming to live in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- Thanks.
-
Hanal Pixán in Yucatán: Mayas associated cocoa with the underworld
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- At.
-
They journey south to welcome the dead and then they go back to the U.S.
On the eve of the Day.
-
World surpasses 5 million COVID-19 deaths
November 1st, 2021 The Associated Press.-.
Leave a Comment