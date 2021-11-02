Canirac bets for Yucatecan talent at Tianguis Turístico 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- Within the framework of the Tourism Tianguis to be held in Mérida, the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) seeks to establish a regional fair to attract talent to Cancun.

Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of Canirac, mentioned that they continue with the lack of personnel, that is why they seek that from Yucatan, Tabasco, and Campeche they can attract visitors, in order to boost talent and achieve an operation for the high season.

She explained that this week they held a fair, in which 22 restaurants and hotels participated, in order to employ them in business, and it will be until January that they will do the exercise once a week so that more companies find the talent they require.

“In addition to this work, we will be having a meeting at the Tourist Tianguis in a few weeks, and thus set up a tourism sector employment fair and workers from other states can be brought in to collaborate in Quintana Roo,” she said.

For now, they count how many collaborators in the field are required, being a work that is done with the Hotel Associations, as well as Airports of the Southeast to identify the work and thus be able to carry out the proposals and positions with the profiles.

On average of the total number of collaborators, at least three did not return and for the high season, in which there will be more visitors, it is necessary to have the staff that helps to have the collaborators they require for the quality care provided by the destinations.

Source: Sipse

