Campeche citizens complain about the deplorable state of their historic center

Campeche, Camp. (November 08, 2021) .- The last months of the year are considered the most important in the state because it is the season in which more tourists visit Campeche, however, their experience is not at all pleasant when walking through the streets of the city center and noticing that they are in terrible condition.
Every day there is an influx of national and foreign visitors, the terrible cleaning work by the City Council, coupled with the lack of culture of the citizens, give tourists who come to the Campeche capital a bad image of the city .
Campechanos also lamented the callousness and irresponsibility of merchants on 59th Street (one of the main avenues of this City), as well as the other businesses in the area because along the streets you can see garbage bags everywhere, some of them ripped open, obstructing the sidewalks with a stench that drives tourists away.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show.
-
After receiving an extortion call, man deposits 10,000 pesos (500 USD) in Peto, Yucatán
Peto, Yucatán, (November 08, 2021).- An.
-
Amtrak Train Travel Could Grow Under Infrastructure Bill
President Joe Biden is set to.
-
“Xkopek” beekeeping park in Valladolid, preserves native bees of Yucatán
Merida, Yucatan, (November 08, 2021).- “Our.
-
Yucatán will be present at the Expo Dubai 2021
Mérida, (Yucatán, November 8, 2021) .-.
-
CRIT Yucatán asks to normalize work for people with disabilities
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 08, 2021).- “It.
-
FGE captures two subjects involved in the Cancun hotel shooting
Quintana Roo authorities detained two alleged.
-
More than one thousand buyers will be present at the Tianguis Turístico 2021
Merida, Yucatan (November 8, 2021).- The state.
-
Led Zeppelin IV – 50 years of Rock history
Today marks the 50th anniversary of.
-
Cozumel hoteliers welcome events such as the “Street Market”
The ‘Street Market’ event, held within.
Leave a Comment