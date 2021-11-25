Campeche authorities without strategies to combat illegal fishing

Campeche, (November 25, 2021).- Although fishing is a very important economic activity in the state, it continues to present negative situations in this sector such as blatant illegal fishing, which has not had a solution for several years, despite the complaints of the workers there is no intervention of authorities or actions to eradicate this problem.
This is reflected in the low volumes that are reported in the capture of octopus, unfortunately, most illegal fishing is carried out by people who come from other states to commit a crime, and this situation occurs every year start of the season of the species, workers can’t take it anymore and they ask the authorities to stop the predation of the mollusk.
They also reiterated the lack of vigilance on the coasts, because although authorities are aware of the situation and have even detected divers catching before and after the season, apparently these actions are underhanded because nobody does anything to intervene.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Violence triggers problems in women’s mental health
Women live with depression, anxiety or.
-
Foreign investment is essential for the economic reactivation of Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021).- The.
-
Quintana Roo Governor said that environmental protection is a priority in the state
Quintana Roo, (November 25, 2021) .-.
-
Mérida´s Canaco Servytur celebrates 115th anniversary
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021).- The.
-
Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council foresees a recovery of 80% in the conventions tourism industry
The World Meetings Forum, soon to.
-
International Tango Festival returns to Mérida, from November 25th to December 2nd
Merida, Yucatan, (November 25, 2021).- With.
-
NASA photo reveals story of the fall of the meteorite that extinguished the dinosaurs
A photograph taken from space by.
-
Who is Victoria Rodriguez, Mexico’s new presidential pick for central bank governor
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) –.
-
Cuba says 1,255 migrants returned to Havana in 2021
HAVANA, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Cuban.
-
31 dead after boat full of illegal immigrants capsized in the English Channel
CALAIS, France (AP) — At least.
Leave a Comment