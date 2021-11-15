‘Camino del Mayab’, ecotourism at Cenotes, Haciendas and Maya communities

Merida, Yucatan, (November 15, 2021).- ‘Camino del Mayab’ is a tourist project that includes more than 100 kilometers arranged to be traveled on foot or by bicycle, passing through 45 tourist attractions between cenotes, haciendas, and Maya communities. The route begins in the Yucatecan municipalities of Dzoyaxhé and ends in Mayapán.

In the run-up to the Tianguis Turístico, the Yucatán Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur) presented new products that will be offered in different regions of the state. They started this “pre-tianguis” with the presentation of the “Camino del Mayab”.

“We are celebrating in Yucatan, starting an event that we have planned for more than two years. We have lived through it with many difficulties, but we have overcome it with teamwork ”, said the Secretary of Tourism, Michelle Fridman Hirsch at the Hacienda Mucuyché in Abalá municipality.

In 2020, she recalled, she visited the Madrid Tourism Fair, in Spain. Among the work meetings, she held one with the Xunta de Galicia, the region that is home to a highly successful tourism product worldwide: the Camino de Santiago Compostela.

“When talking with them about the alliances that we could carry out, we realized that Yucatán is full of roads. We have ‘Sac bes’ (the Maya roads); at the haciendas where the henequen on which the henequen used to be transported in small train dart pulled by horses and mules, ” she added.

In addition to the above, Michelle Fridman stressed that there is an unbeatable scene of species and corners that people can enjoy. This is how they decided to develop a product that would be assimilated to this type of experience.

“We started to work on that with Sefotur’s sustainable tourism development team until we came across Ulyses, who had been working on what we present today, the Camino del Mayab”, concluded Fridman.

Ulyses Huesca Tercero, director of ‘Ecoguerreros Yucatán’, specified that in other parts of the world there are long-distance trails that bring together people seeking a different lifestyle; transport yourself through non-motorized means and discover places from another perspective.

Yucatán, he assured, has been the perfect setting due to the security that exists in the state, the warmth of its people, and the range of attractions that the trail intends to unite. Camino del Mayab seeks to integrate that cultural, natural, and architectural beauty.

This year, he said, they have carried out pilot operations of the project, which have yielded good results. The initiative, he recalled, is one of participation for regional development, so other sectors, including transnationals, have joined in its support.

“It is not only walking and cycling, but the possibility of generating sustainable and regional development in the communities; to be able to distribute to tourism that is concentrated in large cities and often does not include small communities, ” explained Huesca.

The more than 100 kilometers of Camino del Mayab can be covered in packages ranging from three to five days. For more information on the route and the amenities it offers, visit the site https://caminodelmayab.com/.

