Birdwatching Marathon coming to Celestún November 20 and 21

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- If you like to be in contact with nature this weekend you cannot miss the Bird Marathon in Celestún, an event that takes place within the framework of the Toh Bird Festival.

This weekend, participants will be able to closely observe flamingos and other exotic birds. (Photo: social networks)

The event begins this Saturday, November 20th and ends on Sunday, November 21st with a registration fee of 150 pesos for students and 250 pesos for the general public .

Dynamics of the Bird Marathon

For this activity, teams of 7 people plus a local guide will be integrated, and each team defines a route in which they will visit various sites, including Haciendas, archaeological sites and different types of ecosystems in order to identify the largest number of bird species .

(Photo: social networks)

The route ends with a closing breakfast in the Celestún Biosphere Reserve, on Sunday 21 at 10 in the morning.

There, each team will deliver their list of birds for the judges to rule on the three winning teams in two categories.

How to take part?

This experience can be enjoyed with friends or with the whole family, so registrations are made through the mail: infotoh@pronatura-ppy.org.mx .

Also, there is more information go to the page www.festivalavesyucatan.com.

Promotion of nature tourism

These activities seek to help reactivate nature tourism, promoting a value chain between hotels, restaurants, local guides, artisans and tour operators.

Enjoy the nature in the Celestún Bird Marathon. (Photo: social networks)

The Bird Festival Toh 2021 is a coordinated effort of Pronatura Peninsula de Yucatán AC, the Yucatán Scientific Research Center (CICY), the Mérida City Council, the Union of Cooperatives Co’ox Mayab, the tour-operator Fronteras and the Jaltún de Celestún Park.

The Celestún City Council, Neotropical Bird Club and the Los Pámpanos de Celestún restaurant join this edition.

In addition to the Marathon, different activities have been carried out during the Festival such as: workshops, bird watching tours, photography and drawing contests, and environmental education activities.

