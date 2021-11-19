The shift to working out in the comfort of your own home has grown in popularity since the pandemic forced us to stay inside. Once a luxury, now arguably a necessity, home gyms are becoming more and more popular. If not a home gym, then home workouts are gradually overtaking in-person sessions and classes. Through this experience, many people have learnt the benefits of spending more time at home, especially families. Plus, high-quality home workout spaces provide a more affordable alternative to gym memberships in the long run.

This article will provide a summary of some of the best home workout gym machines available to purchase.

Rowing Machine

There are so many benefits to using a rowing machine to work out at home. It’s a great way to get a full-body cardio workout and is an excellent piece of kit for building your core strength. One of the most important things to remember while using a rowing machine is maintaining the correct form and technique. For example, your power comes from your legs, while keeping a straight back is essential. Some rowing machines come with Bluetooth performance monitors, which means you can connect them to your heart rate monitors to track your workouts better.

Running Machine

If you’ve got the space for one at home, nothing beats the usability and convenience of a treadmill. Whether you use it for walking or running, treadmills offer a variety of settings that allow you to challenge your body during any exercise. With treadmills, you don’t have to worry about the weather outside, and you can clock up your daily steps and activity in the comfort of your own home.

Cycle Bike

Indoor cycling has boomed in popularity due to exercise trends such as spinning, which provide the body with a high-intensity workout. Most cycle bikes have multiple resistant levels and can accommodate diverse height ranges. However, for home workouts, they are more expensive than other pieces of gym machines.

Home Gym Machine

If you’re looking for a gym machine that replaces all home gym machines, then an all-around home gym may be an option for you. These are small-footprint home strength systems that combine various weights with up to 210 pounds of resistance in some cases. They are popular, and newer models offer digitalised screen monitors to track your progress.

Cross Trainer

A cross trainer is another popular choice for an all-over body workout that targets your arms, legs, and abdomen. The motion of this equipment is comparable to jogging but with less impact on your joints – especially your knees, which can be a problematic area for runners. Unlike running, there’s no pounding involved when using a cross-trainer – your feet never leave the pedals. In addition, a cross trainer allows you to use more muscles at once, spreading a load of exercise across the body, leading to better bone and muscle density.

When you choose gym machines, it is best to research to learn the most suitable options for your personal needs and exercise plan. For example, if you struggle with low back pain, this may be an area to strengthen. Therefore, your choice of exercise and gym machine will be different from someone else looking to strengthen, say, their glutes.







