Bepensa bets on recycling for the production of bottles in Mérida

Merida, Yucatan, (November 09, 2021).- Jessica Saade Saade, public affairs manager of Bepensa in Mérida, a company with the distinctive of Socially Responsible Company (ESR) explains that they are executing actions with the aim of getting to use plastic to make bottles 100 percent from others and leave virgin material aside, so far they have only achieved it with water bottles, in the rest of the bottled products they reach 60 percent and 40 percent continue to be with new material.

“These are objectives at the industry level, not just Bepensa.”

On the subject of recycling, she states that they want to recover 100 percent of the containers, even those that are not of the brand, because this allows generating the bottles without virgin resin, “that’s where we go.”

Now, 60 percent of the products are being bottled with 60 percent recycled resins, “the intention is that each year when we get closer to that goal we are able to increase that percentage.”

By 2030, they hope to be in this way, although it recognizes that it is not only having the infrastructure and capacity to do so but also with the support of the entire society that deposits its bottles in modules or specific points that will give it the optimal end.

“We are working hard on the issue of promoting culture towards the population”, with this, they have implemented containers in local shops and shops so that consumers can deposit their bottles.

From her point of view, it is important for people to be able to know what the final destination of their bottles will be if they deposit them in established places for recycling, otherwise, they do not know what impact that small action could have.

She details that they are promoting the returnable bottle to reduce the consumption of disposable products, however, she highlights that each package has its benefits and, in the case of PET, its main characteristic is that it can be 100 percent recycled.

Despite this possibility of recovering all the plastic material from PET, she points out that not everyone knows it, “and really yes, if we can recover it, which is the challenge, we can include it again in the chain and the circular economy would be the solution.”

In order to take advantage of the packaging, it is not necessary to remove the cap or the label, on the contrary, they ask the population only to completely empty the bottle, crush it and place it in the corresponding container.

Precisely due to the characteristics of each of the materials, returnable and disposable bottles come to have different times of use, she explains.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments