Bepensa bets on recycling for the production of bottles in Mérida

Merida, Yucatan, (November 09, 2021).- Jessica Saade Saade, public affairs manager of Bepensa in Mérida, a company with the distinctive of Socially Responsible Company (ESR) explains that they are executing actions with the aim of getting to use plastic to make bottles 100 percent from others and leave virgin material aside, so far they have only achieved it with water bottles, in the rest of the bottled products they reach 60 percent and 40 percent continue to be with new material.
“These are objectives at the industry level, not just Bepensa.”
On the subject of recycling, she states that they want to recover 100 percent of the containers, even those that are not of the brand, because this allows generating the bottles without virgin resin, “that’s where we go.”
Now, 60 percent of the products are being bottled with 60 percent recycled resins, “the intention is that each year when we get closer to that goal we are able to increase that percentage.”
By 2030, they hope to be in this way, although it recognizes that it is not only having the infrastructure and capacity to do so but also with the support of the entire society that deposits its bottles in modules or specific points that will give it the optimal end.
“We are working hard on the issue of promoting culture towards the population”, with this, they have implemented containers in local shops and shops so that consumers can deposit their bottles.
From her point of view, it is important for people to be able to know what the final destination of their bottles will be if they deposit them in established places for recycling, otherwise, they do not know what impact that small action could have.
She details that they are promoting the returnable bottle to reduce the consumption of disposable products, however, she highlights that each package has its benefits and, in the case of PET, its main characteristic is that it can be 100 percent recycled.
Despite this possibility of recovering all the plastic material from PET, she points out that not everyone knows it, “and really yes, if we can recover it, which is the challenge, we can include it again in the chain and the circular economy would be the solution.”
In order to take advantage of the packaging, it is not necessary to remove the cap or the label, on the contrary, they ask the population only to completely empty the bottle, crush it and place it in the corresponding container.
Precisely due to the characteristics of each of the materials, returnable and disposable bottles come to have different times of use, she explains.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One billion people could face deadly heat stress if the planet warms up 2 degrees Celsius
Climate crisis is cooking up a.
-
Peacocks and parrots rescued at the Mérida Airport will be sent to the Centenario Zoo
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- Countering.
-
Police officer arrested after running over a motorcyclist and her daughter in Tizimín, Yucatán
The woman and the minor had.
-
Two drunken brothers fall asleep and get trapped in a Mérida movie theater
The effects of alcohol played a.
-
Obama tells young climate change activists to “calm down”
GLASGOW, Scotland — Former President Barack.
-
Head of Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit, replaced amid wedding scandal
MEXICO CITY, November 09, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Senior citizen is found dead next to the Kinich-Kakmo pyramid in Izamal, Yucatán
IZAMAL, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- Workers.
-
General Electric, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, about to go bankrupt
November 09, 2021, (Reuters) – General.
-
The fatal consequences of high cholesterol; Yucatecans “live” with this enemy
Yucatecan food is directly related to.
-
UADY resumes specialized medical care unit
Merida, Yucatan, (November 09, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment