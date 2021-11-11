Before the arrival of cold fronts, authorities reinforce medical attention in Mérida

Mérida City Council invite citizens to take care of the low temperatures and go to the doctor before any symptoms of illness.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 11, 2021) .- Cold fronts have begun to affect Yucatán, decreases in temperature have been registered and it is essential to follow various measures to prevent respiratory diseases and a greater spread of COVID-19, with a joint effort between authorities and the population.

In this regard, Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, director of Health and Social Welfare of the Mérida City Council, announced various actions that have been implemented to reduce risks, beyond the provisions already known for this time of year.

“We are working with the Home Doctor programs, with our Modules and Mobile Units, to bring the services we provide to the population closer and that no major setbacks occur,” he said.

Machado Domínguez also recalled that the City Council has the Women’s Medical Care Center (CAMM) and that together with the arrival of autumn and winter, the municipality offers general, dental, psychological, and rehabilitation consultation services.

“We have just returned with the ‘Health Fairs’, on Wednesdays, in the Plaza Grande, Downtown Mérida, where we have received a fairly positive response, we reached 300 people on average, which means that the population seeks to protect itself,” he said.

“We have insisted that the best is health self-care, awareness has been raised in the community, we are reinforcing all care programs, they have asked us for talks, workshops to achieve a healthy society,” he added.

Currently, there are 29 Medical Modules in the city, in addition to those enabled in seven Merida communities.

The official also spoke about the issue of Covid-19, which this season could again reach an increase in cases.

“We are open and willing to work, but we seek the participation of the community, self-care of health, each one is responsible for his body. We tell society ‘we teach you, we train you, and you take care of yourself and take care of us,’ he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







