‘Bazarita’ seeks to boost the economy of the LGBTTTI community in Mérida

Since May, the tianguis opens its doors once a month in different parks of the city

Merida, Yucatan, (November 09, 2021).- From ‘Comando Trans Intersecional’, Muñeca Aguilar Martínez, opened a space for the LGBTTTI community to find a safe and violence-free place to promote their products.

The first of these Bazaars was in the framework of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia , “to make visible” and, thanks to the good response they received, now they continue to offer this space once a month, on Sundays.

“It is also a political movement that seeks visibility, appropriate public spaces, prevent discrimination, stigmas and stereotypes that the LGBT community has,” she says.

Although the objective, she says, is to carry out these Bazaritas in various public parks to increase their visibility to different sectors of the population, on three occasions they have been carried out in the Parque de la Mejorada.

She regrets that for the edition that will come this November 21st, they requested to take the space to the Parque de la Alemán, but it was denied, so it will be again in Mejorada.

Despite being a week after the ‘Buen Fin’, consider that they could offer some promotions and dynamics during this Bazarita.

Even with this, she celebrates that the positive response for the event continues, this time the spaces for stalls were even filled leaving some people out, “we only give space to people from the LGBTTTI community because there are many tianguis, but we want our Bazarita to be a safe space “.

Once a month, they not only congregate to sell and buy products from approximately 32 stalls, but also to perform QUEER performance, catwalks and take over the site safely, while communicating that they exist and resist.

