As of this Thursday, November 11, the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún reopens

Dzibilchaltún, Yucatan, (November 10, 2021).- The Board of Trustees of the Units of Cultural and Tourist Services of the State of Yucatán (Cultur) and the Federal Secretariat of Culture (Sedeculta), through the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Yucatán (INAH-Yucatán), agreed that the tourist hostel and The archaeological zone of Dzbilchaltún will be reopened to the public this Thursday, November 11th.
The authorities are working on cleaning, weeding and general maintenance of the tourist site, since the area was closed for four months due to a demonstration by the Chablekal ejidatarios, who demanded an agreement for the expropriation and compensation of the lands of this archaeological area.
They will also repave the main access to the parador, on the occasion of the Tianguis Turístico.
As reported, a few days ago the area was liberated after an agreement between Governor Mauricio Vila, Cultur and Sedeculta through INAH-Yucatán.
The agreement reached with the ejidatarios includes the delivery of work tools, as well as the approval of infrastructure works to improve tourist services such as the construction of a parking lot, palapas for handicrafts and an area for camping. Regarding their demand, the INAH reported that significant progress has already been made to find a solution.
On Thursday the 11th, when the site will be reopened, tourists who come to Dzibilchaltún will be able to enjoy the archaeological zone and the services offered at the parador.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cold front paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatan coast for several days
The state coordinator of the Aquaculture.
-
Texas governor is repurposing empty shipping containers for a makeshift Mexico border wall
Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News the state.
-
Mexico became the only major destination to make a success of tourism during Covid
For tourism, the global response to.
-
All set for the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- With.
-
FILEY will celebrate National Book Day in Yucatán in style
Members of the Autonomous University of.
-
In order to prevent disturbances, State Government shields Tianguis Turistico
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- After.
-
Robbery in a Pharmacy in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- A.
-
US Ambassador Ken Salazar negotiating to get visas for DEA agents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S..
-
Xcaret show wins award for best theater production worldwide
The Xcaret México Espectacular was nominated.
-
CODHEY summons children and youth to strive for a healthy environment
Merida Yucatan; November 9, 2021.- The Human.
Leave a Comment