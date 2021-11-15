Arts & craft market will be built in the Las Coloradas tourist park in Yucatán

Río Lagartos, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021) .- On their second work tour prior to the start of the Tianguis Turístico, Vila Dosal and the head of the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués announced that, within the plan of the tourist park ‘Las Coloradas’, the State Government will build a market, so that the people of this community have a place to sell their handicrafts, and therefore benefit from this commercial activity.

Río Lagartos is 215 kilometers (133 miles) northeast of Merida (INEGI)

Accompanied by the director of the Yucatan Salt Industry, José Palomeque Roche, and the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Vila Dosal thanked the secretary for the support provided to carry out the Tianguis and increase the products of the sector so that the development it generates reaches more corners of the territory.

For his part, Palomeque Roche thanked the governor for the support he has always received, as well as the boost he is giving to the Las Coloradas project, whose priority is to detonate the benefits of tourism, but always taking care of the environment and creating jobs. for the inhabitants of this community.

Moments before, the presentation of the plan was made, which in its first stage, will have 2 million pesos, to offer a viewpoint, tours, outdoor activities, souvenir shop, restaurant, restrooms, area for drinks and parking. and in a second phase, it is planned to build a hotel.

To this, other actions for the development of this town are added, such as the construction and improvement of streets, a park and the handicraft market, by the state government.

There, Vila Dosal and Torruco Marqués got to know the viewpoint that has been built in the area, from where you can enjoy an incredible view, as well as the Visitor Center, where the souvenir shop with local products and a video area is located, which shows the salt production processes and turtle nesting.

Finally, Fridman Hirsch affirmed that these initiatives are very important to continue promoting tourism as an engine of prosperity.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

