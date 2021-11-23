Armored truck causes “dollar rain” on California highway (VIDEO)

The bags of money feel off the truck and the cash was strewn across the lanes, mostly $ 1 and $ 20 US dollar bills, in the midst of a resulting chaotic standstill.

Carlsbad, California, USA, November 23, 2021, (AP) – Numerous drivers stopped Friday to collect money after bags of cash fell from an armored truck on a southern California highway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5, near Carlsbad, as the securities truck was heading from San Diego to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. office, according to sources.

“I know that cash floating around is a tempting thing for a lot of people but it’s not their money, so it needs to go back to the bank” says CHP officer. pic.twitter.com/XQXJTGCczu — Pete Salisbury (@Tuckerpete) November 19, 2021

“One of the doors opened and the bags of money fell out,” explained Sgt. Curtis Martin of the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Several bags were opened and money spilled all over the lanes, mainly $ 1 and $ 20 bills, resulting in a chaotic shutdown of the freeway, Martin said.

Tons of cash is spread out across the I-5 freeway in Carlsbad near Canon Road. @DemiBagby shared this video with us of traffic completely stopped and cash all over the place. pic.twitter.com/Tw5zi1P1qX — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 19, 2021

In a video posted online, some people are seen laughing and jumping with pleasure with wads of bills in their hands.

Money on I-5 in Carlsbad stops traffic as San Diegans gather up cash https://t.co/KzKy1Y3Lxs via @YouTube — chris ironcloud (@breezentin) November 20, 2021

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that anyone known to have taken money could face criminal charges. He stressed that there are abundant videos recorded by passersby at the scene and that the FBI and the CHP have begun investigations.

RP: @fox5sandiego CASH GRAB 💰 Money from an armored truck blew across the lanes of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Friday morning. Traffic was completely halted as people stopped to scoop up bills.

📹: Travis A Fisher #caughtoncamera pic.twitter.com/QRzw0TKlO7 — BlackRoomMedia (@BlackRoomMedia1) November 20, 2021

A call was made for ticket collectors to deliver them to the CHP office in Vista.

The authorities did not immediately report the amount of money that was lost. However, at least a dozen people had turned in the bills they collected from the CHP by Friday afternoon, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper .

“Turn in that cash!” says CHP .. regarding the raining money on the 5 in Carlsbad. Listen … pic.twitter.com/VWgZLOD3WT — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) November 19, 2021

“People are delivering quite a bit,” Martin said. “People took a lot of money.”

The highway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

In #Carlsbad today money somehow spilled out of an armored truck! As we pulled up I recorded this man running in front of our live van across the freeway. We saw others doing the same- some admitting they were looking for the cash 💸 @nbcsandiego https://t.co/NyNYBf8Yss pic.twitter.com/qhE5zLe5sl — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) November 20, 2021

Source: Sin Embargo

