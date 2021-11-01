Archdiocese of Yucatán alerts citizens of extortion calls allegedly on their behalf

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Archdiocese of Yucatán alerted parishioners and citizens about fraudulent phone calls made by people, who on behalf of the Church, ask for money allegedly for social works and aid for people in extreme poverty.
The Communication Officer of the Archdiocese of Yucatán indicated that recently some members of the Catholic community in Merida have reported extortion calls.
On this, Jorge Martínez Ruz, spokesman for the Archdiocese, pointed out that these incidents have been reported in recent days in Yucatán, in which “people made calls presenting themselves as the Archbishop of Yucatán; these people have even been calling agencies and public officials. “
He asked to be attentive and be careful of these extortion attempts and stressed that no bishop, priest, or religious man makes this type of call asking for money in this way pretending to be part of the Church.
He also stressed that fundraising activities are formally carried out through the parish itself or following the official means, structures, and channels. He added that the bank accounts for donations are clearly published on the Archdiocese’s social networks.
“Let us be cautious and before any anomaly, please report it to the civil authorities, as well as inform us on Facebook @arquidiocesisdeyucatan,” the spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Yucatan said.
Source: Sipse
