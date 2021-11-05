Another fatal accident on the Mérida-Progreso highway

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- Last night, an unfortunate accident resulted in one death on the Mérida-Progreso highway , when a compact and a trailer collided.

The cause of the accident that occurred at kilometer 33 of the road is still unclear, but so far it is known that a Country van collided with a cargo truck. The Minivan ended in the undergrowth with a deceased person.

(Photo: Gerardo Keb)

After the collision, the van with YZA 335B plates from Yucatán was left in the undergrowth, where paramedics arrived to attend to the driver, who had already died.

(Photo: Gerardo Keb)

Staff from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) arrived at the site to remove the body and police authorities also guarded the area.

The person who lost his life has not been identified. It is only known that it was a man.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







