An Evening by the Sea this Saturday, Nov. 27th at Chocolate Pier in Progreso

Music, food and more this Saturday, November 27th at the Chocolate Pier

Progreso, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021).- An Evening by the Sea in Progreso invites all the people who this Saturday, November 27, to participate in this event organized by the Progreso City Council.

Starting at 6:00 in the afternoon, at the Chocolate Pier, visitors will be able to enjoy a night of music and fun, including a DJ.

(Photo: Social networks)

The City Council of the municipality organizes this activity suitable for the whole family, which had been suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

Christmas Nights

The City Council also reported that on the Esplanade of the House of Culture of the municipality there will also be music and food stalls as part of the “Christmas Nights”, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday from this weekend in the port .

(Photo: Social networks)

Sanitary measures

Although Yucatán is on the Green Epidemiological Traffic Light, it is recommended not to neglect hygiene measures such as the use of face masks and disinfectant gel, even in vaccinated people, since they can still get Covid.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments