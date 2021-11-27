An Evening by the Sea this Saturday, Nov. 27th at Chocolate Pier in Progreso

Music, food and more this Saturday, November 27th at the Chocolate Pier
Progreso, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021).- An Evening by the Sea in Progreso invites all the people who this Saturday, November 27, to participate in this event organized by the Progreso City Council.
Starting at 6:00 in the afternoon, at the Chocolate Pier, visitors will be able to enjoy a night of music and fun, including a DJ.
The City Council of the municipality organizes this activity suitable for the whole family, which had been suspended due to the Covid pandemic.
Christmas Nights
The City Council also reported that on the Esplanade of the House of Culture of the municipality there will also be music and food stalls as part of the “Christmas Nights”, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday from this weekend in the port .
Sanitary measures
Although Yucatán is on the Green Epidemiological Traffic Light, it is recommended not to neglect hygiene measures such as the use of face masks and disinfectant gel, even in vaccinated people, since they can still get Covid.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
‘Omicron’ is the name of the highly transmissible new Coronavirus variant
BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a.
-
Cruise lines offer up Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
With the cruise industry back from.
-
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to the streets of New York City (Watch Video)
The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
-
North Korean man who smuggled ‘Squid Game’ into the country, to be executed by firing squad
North Korea appears to have come.
-
According to Conagua, this winter will be harsher than other years, 56 cold fronts are expected
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The National.
-
Pet sterilization campaign begins in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The.
-
Governor supervises the progress of the works of the C5I Yucatan Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021) .-.
-
It is urgent to save the bees, the most effective pollinators on the planet
MEXICO CITY, (November 26, 2021).- According.
-
Convention travelers increase the flow of passengers at the Mérida Airport
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- After.
-
Woman accuses Dzidzantún Police Officers of sexual abuse
Dzidzantún, Yucatán, November 26, 2021 (ACOM). –.
Leave a Comment