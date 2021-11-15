AMLO will arrive in Mérida on Tuesday, Nov. 16th,to inaugurate the Tianguis Turístico

He will arrive at 12:30 p.m., and will move to the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 15, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will return to Yucatán on, Tuesday Nov. 16th, to inaugurate the Tianguis Turístico de México 2021 accompanied by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal .

The President will arrive in Mérida on a commercial flight from Mexico City at 12:30 p.m., and then he will go to the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center for the official opening of the Tianguis.

That same day, but in the morning, Yucatán will host the LXV Ordinary Meeting of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) to which the 32 state leaders of the country have been summoned.

This meeting, which will begin at 10:00 am, will take place at the Yucatán International Congress Center. The governors of the country are arriving on the 15th.

President López Obrador visited the state for the last time on Thursday, October 28, to supervise the construction of the Maya train; also to head a meeting with the security cabinet and offered his morning press conference.

On that occasion, the President of the Republic highlighted that he maintains a very close relationship with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, whom he recognized for the good work he has done at the head of the State, “I have respect for him because it is being a good government. It is convenient for Yucatán to have a president like him, ” Vila Dosal said then.

Source: Sipse

