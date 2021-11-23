  • Headlines,
    • AMLO declares as National Security all his government’s “megaprojects”

    November 23, 2021

    It is a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation; It obliges agencies to grant provisional authorization for the presentation and / or obtaining of the opinions, permits or licenses necessary to carry them out.

    Mexico, (November 23, 2021).- The Presidency of the Republic published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) an agreement declaring the implementation of projects and works by the Government of López Obrador associated with infrastructure in the communications and telecommunications sectors of public interest and national security, customs, border, hydraulic, water, environment, tourism, health, railways, in all its energy modalities, ports, airports and those that, due to their purpose, characteristics, nature, complexity, and magnitude, are considered a priority and/or strategic for national development.

    In the document, published in the evening version of this Monday 22, of the DOF, the agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration are instructed to grant provisional authorization to the presentation and/or obtain the opinions, permits, or licenses necessary to initiate the projects or works referred to in the previous article, and thereby guarantee their timely execution, the expected social benefit and the exercise of the authorized budgets.

    It indicates that the provisional authorization will be issued within a maximum period of five business days from the presentation of the corresponding application. “Once said period has elapsed without an express provisional authorization being issued, it will be considered resolved in a positive sense.”

    The agreement does not mention it, but the president’s largest infrastructure works are the Dos Bocas refinery, the Maya Train, and the Felipe Ángeles Airport.

    The agreement, signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which enters into force this Tuesday, stipulates that the provisional authorization will be valid for twelve months, counted from its issuance, a period in which it must be obtained, in accordance with the provisions applicable, the final authorization.

    Reactions to AMLO’s decree 

    The retired minister, José Ramón Cossío, wrote on his Twitter account that the decree is “obviously” unconstitutional. In turn, EL UNIVERSAL columnists such as Alejandro Hope and Valeria Moy questioned the decree, and warned that this opens the door to opacity in the works: 

    Source: El Universal

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



