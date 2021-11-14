AMLO administration to carry out the expropriation of land along the Cancun-Tulum highway

There is real horror among hoteliers in Cancun due to the notification of the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), declaring the expropriation of the land owned by the hotel chains located on the coast of Quintana Roo for the construction of the Mayan Train.

The state agency is beginning negotiations for the land for federal highway 307 that runs from Cancun to Tulum for a strip between 5 and 10 meters wide, on the coastal side of the highway for the expansion of the rights of way for the Mayan Train Project.

“It is extremely important that you contact us as soon as possible to begin the negotiation process of buying and selling for the extension of the right of way on Highway 307. We thank you in advance for your support and cooperation,” the Secretary communicated.

For local hoteliers, this could be very delicate, as stated by David Ortiz Mena of the Tulum Hotel Association, because “they must have a balance in environmental terms, between their buildings and their properties. In addition to this, an important part of the hotel projects have been carried out with financing and have a mortgage guarantee, which makes it difficult to affect the property. In addition, the acquisition proposal is made well below the market or even cadastral values ​​”, he said according to NotiCaribe.

Likewise, Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, commented that “the best thing is that (the Mayan Train) leaves because of the original plan, which is the power lines.” And not with the new route because it affects hotel lots and “there will be those who give in to avoid getting into trouble, but there will be those who fight it; Add to that the two and a half years of work ”.

However, according to the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), expropriation will not be necessary in all cases, said Rogelio Jiménez Pons, as some lands will be used temporarily. In other cases such as the Barceló de Rivera Maya hotel that could have electrical problems and there will also be others where land negotiations will take place.

As reported by REPORTUR.mx , Cancun, through its International Airport, will be the main visitor distributor for the Mayan Train, which will have a station in Puerto Morelos. (Cancun, origin of the 19 stations that the Mayan Train will have).

According to the secretary of tourism Miguel Torruco Marqués, when announcing the progress of the work, detailed at the time that the most benefited will be tourists, since they will be able to visit the great jewels of the Caribbean, since there will be key stations, as in the case of Playa del Carmen, from where you can visit Cozumel.

Source: REPORTUR.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments