Amid Omicron variant, South African president blasts the US and other nations for travel bans

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on countries that have enacted travel bans to “urgently reverse their decisions.”
Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, has called the travel bans imposed on his country “scientifically unjustified.”
He made the comments on Sunday in an address to the nation, his first since the Omicron variant was detected in the country.
The United States has banned travel from eight African countries — and Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka have also banned travel from South Africa and its neighboring nations due to the Omicron variant. Britain, Canada and the European Union have also instituted travel bans on Southern Africa. However, while the variant has also been detected in Australia, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands, no travel bans have been enacted for those countries.
Ramaphosa called on countries that have enacted travel bans to “urgently reverse their decisions … before any further damage is done to our economies,” per Mediaite.
“The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic,” he said.
Matshidiso Moeti, an official from the World Health Organization, has also criticized the travel bans, which, so far, only target Africa, saying: “With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity.”
“COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions,” Moeti added. “We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions.”
Moeti says while travel restrictions do slightly reduce the spread of the virus, the restrictions should not “be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations.”
There is uncertainty about the effect of the Omicron variant. Early scientific study has shown it may be easily transmissible; however, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has told President Joe Biden it will take at least two more weeks to understand Omicron’s transmissibility and severity. Still, “he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid,” the White House told The New York Times.
Source: The New York Times.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is how we talk in Yucatan – Part V
Vulgar expressions, insults, and bad words..
-
Wall Street Journal says AMLO’s measures would put an end to democracy in Mexico
The country is returning to a.
-
One year after food warning label law took effect, junk food sales have actually increased
More than a year after Mexico’s.
-
Mexico and the US rule out the closure of activities and encourage vaccination
MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Presidents Andrés.
-
20-year-old woman among the deaths from Covid 19 this Monday 29th in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- This.
-
“Pig Beach”, the first tobacco-free public beach in Yucatán
The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías.
-
“These taxes are not adequate”, AMPI leader asks for caution
Mérida, Yuactán, (November 30, 2021).- Gabriela.
-
Yucatán announces the first “Nautical Ladder” in the Gulf of Mexico to promote tourism
Nautical and cruise tourism is an.
-
Guatemalan flies to Miami hidden in a plane’s landing gear and makes it alive
FLORIDA, (November 30, 2021).- The Consulate.
-
President Joe Biden promises no new lockdowns and asks the people to wear face masks
WASHINGTON, November 30, 2021 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment