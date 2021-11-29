American arrested in Cancun after his partner was found dead in a hotel room

Cancun, Q.R. — An American man remains jailed after his weekend arrest in the death of his partner. On Saturday, police in Cancun arrested the 31-year-old man after his partner was found dead in their fourth-floor hotel room.

In a news brief, it was reported that police responded to a family violence report that was made to Emergency 911 services. When authorities arrived at the Cancun hotel, they located a deceased woman.

The woman was found beaten. And 31-year-old Taylor N from Washington State USA was arrested.

According to the information provided, police went to the Punta Sam hotel where they interviewed security personnel about the discovery of an unconscious woman inside a room.

The incident reportedly took place Friday night inside the hotel room where Taylor N had been drinking. The now-deceased woman, Sativa N, was found Saturday morning. Her husband, Taylor N, asked hotel personnel for help saying his wife was not breathing. Paramedics were called to the scene, however, the woman had already died.

Source: Noticaribe

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







