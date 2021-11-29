American arrested in Cancun after his partner was found dead in a hotel room

Cancun, Q.R. — An American man remains jailed after his weekend arrest in the death of his partner. On Saturday, police in Cancun arrested the 31-year-old man after his partner was found dead in their fourth-floor hotel room.
In a news brief, it was reported that police responded to a family violence report that was made to Emergency 911 services. When authorities arrived at the Cancun hotel, they located a deceased woman.
The woman was found beaten. And 31-year-old Taylor N from Washington State USA was arrested.
According to the information provided, police went to the Punta Sam hotel where they interviewed security personnel about the discovery of an unconscious woman inside a room.
The incident reportedly took place Friday night inside the hotel room where Taylor N had been drinking. The now-deceased woman, Sativa N, was found Saturday morning. Her husband, Taylor N, asked hotel personnel for help saying his wife was not breathing. Paramedics were called to the scene, however, the woman had already died.
Source: Noticaribe
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
While Ómicron threatens the world, AMLO summons the people to meet at Mexico City’s Zocalo
While Ómicron threatens the world, AMLO.
-
Yari, 35 years old, decided to end her life in front of her relatives in Mérida
The woman spent about seven hours.
-
Croatian Mili Poljicak is proclaimed champion of the 34th Yucatán Junior Tennis World Cup
Croatian tennis player Mili Poljicak was.
-
Tourism increases risk of contagion of COVID-19 of the new variant Omicron
Travelers arrive to Mexico from countries.
-
Pharmaceuticals Value Soars By Omicron; earned USD$ 51.44 billion
Speculation about whether they will have.
-
Mexico reports 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours
The 10 states of the country.
-
López Obrador rules out new closures due to the Omicron Covid variant
The president assured that Mexico is.
-
WHO says Omicron poses a very high global risk, the world must prepare
GENEVA (Reuters) -The heavily mutated Omicron.
-
500-hectare hotel development announced for Puerto Aventuras
Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. — A new.
-
Covid has changed the way young people eat and how they feel about their bodies
Kids, like adults, cope with stress.
Leave a Comment