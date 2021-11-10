All set for the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- With the participation of more than 40 countries and 800 companies, the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico will be held from November 16 to 19, which will be held in Mérida in 2021.

After postponing the event four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the most important event in tourism in Mexico and one of the main in all of Latin America, it would be inaugurated by the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the official presentation of the event, state authorities mentioned that businessmen from the industry will meet for three days in a professional, dynamic, and highly productive business forum for suppliers to the tourism industry

Mexican and buyers from more than 40 countries.

Within the framework of the event, academic forums, alliances, inaugurations, familiarization trips, and tours contribute to the tourism promotion of the host destination and the rest of the Mexican destinations.

It is important to note that it is a private event for the tourism industry and that, particularly for biosafety issues, this edition will have access restrictions.

