All set for the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- With the participation of more than 40 countries and 800 companies, the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico will be held from November 16 to 19, which will be held in Mérida in 2021.
After postponing the event four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the most important event in tourism in Mexico and one of the main in all of Latin America, it would be inaugurated by the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
In the official presentation of the event, state authorities mentioned that businessmen from the industry will meet for three days in a professional, dynamic, and highly productive business forum for suppliers to the tourism industry
Mexican and buyers from more than 40 countries.
Within the framework of the event, academic forums, alliances, inaugurations, familiarization trips, and tours contribute to the tourism promotion of the host destination and the rest of the Mexican destinations.
It is important to note that it is a private event for the tourism industry and that, particularly for biosafety issues, this edition will have access restrictions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cold front paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatan coast for several days
The state coordinator of the Aquaculture.
-
High hopes for hybrid edition of the FILEY
Mérida, Yucatán.- The International Reading Fair.
-
Texas governor is repurposing empty shipping containers for a makeshift Mexico border wall
Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News the state.
-
Mexico became the only major destination to make a success of tourism during Covid
For tourism, the global response to.
-
FILEY will celebrate National Book Day in Yucatán in style
Members of the Autonomous University of.
-
As of this Thursday, November 11, the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún reopens
Dzibilchaltún, Yucatan, (November 10, 2021).- The.
-
In order to prevent disturbances, State Government shields Tianguis Turistico
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- After.
-
Robbery in a Pharmacy in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- A.
-
US Ambassador Ken Salazar negotiating to get visas for DEA agents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S..
-
Xcaret show wins award for best theater production worldwide
The Xcaret México Espectacular was nominated.
Leave a Comment