All set for the 2021 Xmatkuil Cattle Exhibition, from November 5 to 21

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- In order to continue with the economic reactivation in the cattle and livestock sector, the 2021 Xmatkuil Cattle Exhibition will be held at the Yucatán Fair facilities in Xmatkuil municipality, from November 5 to 21, in which 82 cattle farms will participate.

The President of the Association of Bovine Cattle Breeders of the State of Yucatán, Salvador Pérez Arjona, announced that this Xmatkuil Cattle Exhibition will be in 4 stages; In the first week from November 5 to 12, the 4th will be held. National Sample of Cattle of Indian origin, those of the zebu type.

November 17 will be the 15th. National Sample Brangus of Mexico, which is a synthetic race composed of three eighths of Brahaman and five eighths of Angus.

From November 19 to 21, the National Circuit of the Mexican Brangus will take place and the fourth event will be that of the Yucatecan breeders, the 27th. International Fair of Tropical Cattle.

Pérez Arjona, pointed out that for the farmers of other states or countries that participate in this Cattle Exhibition, it is a very important reference since it is known as a place where there can be very good commercial and genetic exchange of national and foreign producers.

Hence the importance of producers in carrying it out, after it was not done in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this 2021 Xmatkuil Cattle Exhibition, Cattle farms from Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Chiapas, Jalisco, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Yucatán and farmers from other countries, mainly from Central America and the United States, participate.

Access will be for producers from the cattle and agricultural sector who wish to buy and visit the Cattle Expo in general, which has a lot to offer.

The Rural Development Secretariat of the State Government will participate with the genetic improvement program, which consists of supporting farmers with 20 thousand pesos so that they can acquire a bovine stallion, with which they help to improve their herd.

The inauguration will be this Friday 5th, at 6 in the afternoon at the Yucatán Xmatkuil Fair facilities.

